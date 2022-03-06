UTech School of Pharmacy students receive tablets donated by the Kiwanis Club of Papine

UNIVERSITY of Technology (UTech) Jamaica School of Pharmacy pupils Raphaella Sommerville, second-year Bachelor of Science in Pharmaceutical Technology student, and Rolaina McKnight, Bachelor of Pharmacy, College of Health Sciences third-year student, were the recipients of two digital tablets donated by the Kiwanis Club of Papine.

The tablets were presented to the students at the university's Papine campus on February 25.

Here, Sommerville (second left) and McKnight (second right), display the digital tablets. Sharing in the moment are (left to right) Modupeola Abayomi, lecturer, School of Pharmacy and member of the Kiwanis Club of Papine; Tieca Harris Kidd, programme director, BSc in Pharmaceutical Technology; Dr Andrea Daly, head, School of Pharmacy; and Dr Stephanie Mullings, programme director, Bachelor of Pharmacy.