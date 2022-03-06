UTech School of Pharmacy students receive tablets donated by the Kiwanis Club of Papine

UTech School of Pharmacy students receive tablets donated by the Kiwanis Club of PapineSunday, March 06, 2022
|
UNIVERSITY of Technology (UTech) Jamaica School of Pharmacy pupils Raphaella Sommerville, second-year Bachelor of Science in Pharmaceutical Technology student, and Rolaina McKnight, Bachelor of Pharmacy, College of Health Sciences third-year student, were the recipients of two digital tablets donated by the Kiwanis Club of Papine.
The tablets were presented to the students at the university's Papine campus on February 25.
Here, Sommerville (second left) and McKnight (second right), display the digital tablets. Sharing in the moment are (left to right) Modupeola Abayomi, lecturer, School of Pharmacy and member of the Kiwanis Club of Papine; Tieca Harris Kidd, programme director, BSc in Pharmaceutical Technology; Dr Andrea Daly, head, School of Pharmacy; and Dr Stephanie Mullings, programme director, Bachelor of Pharmacy.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy