UTech student heavily invested in farming

MANDEVILLE, Manchester — Two years ago, university student James Brown decided to chase his dream of farming by investing money that was set aside for his tuition into starting what has become a profitable venture.

The now third-year University of Technology, Jamaica (UTech) business administration student is enjoying the fruits of his labour.

“I took a break from school, a semester off, and I decided that I was going to use that money to invest in something and I decided that I was going to try farming,” he told the Jamaica Observer last Thursday.

“I started with sweet potato, it came good and I made a good profit from it and then I did it again. I finished reaping it earlier this year,” he added.

The 22-year-old farmer didn't stop there as he focused on planting other crops on his Mount Nelson farm, close to Mandeville.

“I decided to try some new crops. Currently, I have carrots, sweet pepper and I'm going to be doing Scotch bonnet pepper as well,” he said.

Brown has been balancing his tertiary education and his love for farming, which was given a boost when he won the Isratech Jamaica farmer's month giveaway competition valued at over $100,000.

Mona-Lesa Palmer, sales and marketing assistant at Isratech Jamaica, said more than 500 farmers had entered the competition in April.

She said with farmers supporting the company it was important to give back.

The giveaway included a 650-gallon water tank; quarter acre gravity-fed drip irrigation kit; propagation mix; seedling trays; tomato seeds; and reaping crates.

Brown is excited about the benefit of the supplies to his three-acre farm.

“Sweet pepper is something that needs a lot of water, so this package with all the pipes will help me to grow the crop. With the tank as well it really helps,” he said.

He continues to be passionate about farming which, he said, is self-sufficient.

“What I like about farming is that it is a good way to invest your money where you can be self-sufficient, and you are able to have money for yourself. Just by owning a piece of land, ploughing it and knowing how to work it, you can get crops and profit,” he said.