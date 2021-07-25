VM Foundation helps Food For The Poor with COVID relief

Samantha Charles (right), CEO, Victoria Mutual Foundation, presents a cheque to Kivette Silvera (left), executive, Food For the Poor Jamaica; and Marsha Burrell-Rose, development and marketing manager, Food For the Poor Jamaica. The Victoria Mutual Foundation supported Food For The Poor's Race for Hunger as an impact sponsor for food through a contribution of $100,000.

Through the support of the VM Foundation and other impact sponsors, families across the Caribbean and Latin America will be supplied with basic food and hygiene packages to assist them in mitigating the impact of the pandemic.