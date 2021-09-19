Young JP on a MISSION

AT only 25 years old, Christina Plummer is a high-flyer with a litany of accolades already under her belt, most recently her being commissioned as a justice of the peace (JP) for the parish of St Catherine. The Queen's School alum and project coordinator at the VM Group said she is on a mission to have meaningful impact and to promote peace at the community level.

According to the Ministry of Justice's website, JPs are seen as people with unquestionable integrity, who command the respect and confidence of the local community. To be commissioned as a JP, one must have given good service to their community and the wider Jamaica and be able to communicate and interact at all levels and with all individuals in the community. Having held a range of leadership and executive positions across community and service organisations, Plummer's age proved to be no hindrance to her achieving these high standards.

Hailing from Keystone in Spanish Town, Plummer said she has always been active in her community, adapting at a young age to act as a bridge to build connections and synergies between the youth and seniors, often planning and executing events that promote bonding, such as Labour Day activities and children's treats. She developed a particular passion to make a change in areas where violence was high, which she displayed in several areas, including her volunteerism efforts in the Denham Town area after the Tivoli incursion in 2010.

“I feel good! I have always wanted to make a difference within my country, and while I have been doing that through my years of leadership and service, by ensuring that I am in clubs that can make a difference, now I am just happy that I can actually make a more significant difference without anything holding me back,” she said.

Plummer noted that being commissioned as a JP has gained her added respect from her peers and others from her community, allowing her to share meaningful advice and guide people towards a path of success and positive contributions.

“I feel more respected in this position, and this is important because now my voice can be heard, and I can make a positive impact. This has given me the flexibility that I have needed to reach more persons in vulnerable areas. Being a JP, you are meant to promote peace within the community; and in volatile areas the JPs are tasked to step in and make the difference, and that's something I have always wanted to do,” she said.

Plummer was the recipient of the Governor General's Achievement Award for St Catherine in 2019 and was nominated for the Prime Minister's Youth Award for Excellence in Leadership in 2017.

She graduated from the University of the West Indies with a degree in management studies, and also racked up a number of awards as a student, including the UWI Premier Female Leader of the Year award in 2017; the UWI Award for Excellent Performance in Service and Leadership; and the Vice Chancellor's Award for Excellence in Leadership.

As a member of the Youth Parliament of Jamaica in 2016, she also served as the minister of foreign affairs and foreign trade.

Plummer, who started with the VM Group as an intern, before transitioning to a position as a settlements officer and later being promoted to junior project administrator and eventually project coordinator, said her experience with the entity has helped her to remain focused on community service, noting that her passions align with VM's mission to transform lives.

“VM's mission is to transform the lives of ordinary Jamaicans and that is also what drives me in the work I want to do in communities — to work each day to improve the circumstances of those who are vulnerable, disenfranchised or in need of support,” she said.

In addition to serving as sergeant-at-arms for the Victoria Mutual Toastmasters Club and as a member of the Victoria Mutual event planning committee, Plummer has also been president for The University of the West Indies Students Today Alumni Tomorrow (UWI STAT) Vice Chancellor's Ambassadors Corps. She has been selected to represent Jamaica on a number of occasions, including at the Caribbean Youth Leaders' Summit which was held in Belize in 2016 and in St Vincent and the Grenadines on a CSME Tertiary Students Mission in 2015.

A certified associate in project management, she is currently pursuing a master's in business administration at the University of the West Indies and remains resolute in her mission to make her community and country a better place for this generation and generations to come.