You're on your way!

Welcome! Join us as we dive into the dynamic and crucial, yet often misunderstood and barely tolerated world of human resources.

THEY called.

You got the interview. Congrats!

Now what? Now you prepare, prepare, prepare. Your résumé got you the interview but now you need to get the job, and showing up and winging it is never a good plan.

How do you prepare? Here are a few tips to keep in mind whether you are logging in online or showing up in person.

Tip #1 – Prepare Yourself

Research your potential employer and show what you know. Go on the company's website; check out social media posts; read press releases; find their last annual report. These are all great sources of information that highlight achievements, milestones, projects, as well as financial performance, and they can also give you insights into the company's culture, values and so much more.

Interviewers can sense poor preparation a mile off. It's a good indicator of your level of interest when you are able to respond to questions and comments from an informed position. Do not, however, try to throw in everything you picked up in your research when you're in the interview by trying to reference every single bit of information to try to sell yourself.

Tip #2 – Prepare Some More

Set yourself up for success as best you can ahead of time. If, for example, your interview is virtual, ensure that you are clear about the login instructions, that your computer is charged, that there are no pending software updates that could create a disruption in the middle of the interview. Identify a quiet location with minimal interruptions, an appropriate background and stable Internet connection.

If your interview is in person, know how much time you will need to get to the interview location based on the time of day and traffic, for instance. Prep your clothes from the evening before so that you aren't thrown off by ill-fitting pants or a missing button when it is time to get ready.

Tip #3 - Practise

It's a guarantee that at some point in your interview you will hear the familiar “So, tell us about yourself” question, or some version of it. You need to be able to speak succinctly about yourself and your key skills – who you are and what you bring to the table.

While you won't be able to predict or prepare for every possible question, familiarise yourself with some other frequently asked questions and suggested responses. There is a ton of useful resources online. Have a few questions of your own written down to ask as well.

Try to relate your responses to the role that you are interviewing for. That means you also need to be very familiar with the job description ahead of time. You should be ready to explain your interest in the position and express why you're the best person for the role.

If you haven't had much experience doing interviews, consider practising your responses with a friend. Nerves can sometimes make you talk too fast or too slowly, or you may play with your pen or wring your hands unconsciously. The way you speak, your tone and your body language all play a big part in the impression that the interviewers will form of you so pay attention to your smile, the way you sit, make eye contact and so on.

Tip #4 – Watch the Clock

Be. On. Time. Which means get there early. Logging in or arriving at the interview time means that you are late. The implications of this one should be self-explanatory.

Tip #5 – After The Interview

Smile, thank the interviewers for their time and the opportunity, and feel free to follow up with a brief and professional e-mail. You are competing for the role, and taking the time to send a thank you e-mail afterwards can go a long way. Again, in your e-mail don't overtalk and try to throw in too many additional sales pitches for why you need to be hired. Also, ensure that there are no misspelt words or poorly constructed sentences which can cause a well-intentioned gesture to backfire.

Interviews are more than a little unnerving for most persons, and being prepared will help to ease some of your anxiety and those normal pre-interview jitters.

Your résumé got you in but the you that shows up, whether in person or online, has to match what they read.

Good luck!

Talk more soon,

Carolyn.

My name is Carolyn Bolt. HR happened upon me seven years ago, and there has been no turning back from this challenging, critical, very rewarding and often frustrating matter of people since then. Reach me at peoplematter.s21@gmail.com.