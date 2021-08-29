Zane Thompson exudes excellence

IT came as no surprise to Zane Thompson's mother, and his former educators at Burnt Savannah Primary school in St Elizabeth, that he would do well in this year's Primary Exit Profile (PEP).

In fact, the 11-year-old performed better than 99 per cent of other students across the island. He has been declared 'highly proficient' in mathematics and language arts and also attained mastery of the numeracy and literacy components of PEP.

His academic success earned him a placement at Campion College, which was his first choice for secondary school.

Thompson told Career & Education that even though he is basking in pride about his achievement, he underestimated his academic potential for PEP.

“I didn't think I'd do so well; I feel happy. I am looking forward to learning new things and experiencing different cultures at my new school. I am just excited,” said Thompson.

Principal at Burnt Savannah Primary, Janet Stephenson Atkinson, was also elated at Thompson's accomplishment.

“I am really overjoyed about his performance. This is a step in the right direction when it comes to our boys, because society and statistics tend to demonstrate otherwise, but our boys are really stepping forward and doing extremely well,” she said, noting that Thompson is the top performer of the 87 grade six students who took PEP at the school.

Stephenson Atkinson said that with support from his mother and teachers, Thompson was expected to do well.

“For the past four years or so, we have realised that our top performers, or even runners-up, have been males, and that is something that I have been highlighting to my parents. Zane has been a steady performer over the years. He is a very hard-working and focused student and with help from his mother and teachers, it was no surprise at all,” the principal said.

His grade six teacher, Melica Thomas, who said she is happy she helped in preparing Thompson for PEP, noted that at times he would be the only student present for online classes.

“Many students probably did not adapt well to the new modality but I don't think that affected Zane at all. Sometimes he was the only person I had online at class and I did not let that stop me. Whatever we had to go through, we did that. He has such good work ethic and I am glad I impacted his life in some way,” said Thomas.

Sharing her reaction when she found out about his exam results, Thomas said, “I remember viewing the score and when I saw his name with 100 per cent I said it must be Campion College that he passed for. I ran around the house and screamed. Neighbours were even looking to see what was happening but they wouldn't understand the joy I had. I was over the moon!”

At the same time, Thompson's mother Dian Whyte could not contain her joy.

“I am extremely happy. I am very proud of Zane because he works very hard and he is very committed to his school work. Sometimes when I am sending him to his bed, he would say, 'No mommy I have to finish my schoolwork'. He has been very consistent since basic school,” she said.

Whyte said due to the long distance he would have to travel for school, she has made preparations for him to stay with his aunt in Kingston, so that he would be in close proximity to his new school.

She said as he prepares to go to his new school, she has high hopes that he will do well.

“I knew he could do this. Even when some persons said, 'You sure he will pass for that school?' I said, 'He is going to pass for it'. I had no doubt. I just want him to maintain the same attitude and continue to work hard and try to be the best person he can be,” said Whyte.