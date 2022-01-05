My memories of 'Gili'

Having read an article in the Jamaica Observer on December 12, 2021 titled 'Cricket's meanest fast bowler' by Garfield Robinson, I wish to recall my association with Roy Gilchrist aka Gili.

I have been a cricket fan and player ever since being introduced to the game by my elementary school teacher, who would frequently pause lessons to listen to Test match commentary between England and the West Indies in the 1950s.



The West Indies at that time had “the three Ws” in the form of batsmen Frank Worrel, Everton Weekes, and Clyde Walcott, as well as the calypso spin bowlers Sonny Ramadhin and Alf Valentine.



I played a lot of informal cricket in my youth – backyard, open land pick match, bowl for bat, ketchie shubbie, etc. My highest level was the Business House Henriques Cup on Sundays, which had participating players from the West Indies, Jamaica, and Senior Cup teams.



My skills were opening batsman and left-arm orthodox googly spin bowler. I had a fair amount of successes and failures batting through an inning top score not out, bowling hat-trick, and dropping a slip catch off a batsman at nought who went on to score a century.



After my playing days I frequently visited cricket clubs to keep up date on the game and, by chance, I met Gili at Sabina Kingston Cricket Club, and thereafter we would meet on occasions at Melbourne Cricket Club. During that time he gave me an autographed copy of a published book he wrote titled Hit Me for Six.



Gili was a native of the parish of St Thomas and started his first-class career in sugar estate cricket. Gili's personality was that of a soft-spoken gentleman and he showed no signs of being the bad boy of cricket as many have described him. This may have been due to maturity.



Gili had a small frame and was not very tall, therefore the mystery is: Why was he so fast with the ball? He was feared by batsmen and is reputed to have rendered India test opening batsman Nari Contractor unconscious for days in a test match in Barbados.



J K Holt, the vice-captain of the Indian tour during which Gili was sent home for inappropriate behaviour, told me it was the jumps in his run-up, with the final before delivery being the highest, that gave him the trajectory of a tall person with extra long hands.

