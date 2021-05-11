PNP names 18-member junior shadow Cabinet

THE People's National Party (PNP) yesterday appointed a junior shadow Cabinet, which it said will integrate youngsters into policymaking for the advancement of the nation's social, economic and political development.

The 18-member team will support the 19-member shadow Cabinet appointed last year.

Speaking at the launch at his office, Opposition Leader Mark Golding said the initiative is the fulfilment of a campaign promise he made while vying for presidency of the PNP.

“I think it has been recognised that the party has a particular strength among the older Jamaican voters — the demographic that remembers the heyday of the party in the era of social transformation of the 1970s in particular,” said Golding.

“In the meantime, for the younger cohort we need to strengthen our appeal to that grouping and of course it makes sense because youths are the present and the future. They are the persons who can think outside the box; they come with a higher level of energy and a fresher approach to seeing the reality around us and analysing it and charting solutions that can take the country forward,” added Golding.

He pointed out that of the 18 members, six were appointed by the PNP Youth Organisation; six by the youth professional arm, the Patriots; and three were appointed by him.

“I look forward to the youth shadow Cabinet playing a role in demonstrating the vibrancy of the PNP with the youth-centred focus that we believe is so critical. Also, the importance of the voice of young people in helping us to develop policy positions and in monitoring what is going on in the society, where the Government is falling short, which is in many different areas of life,” said Golding.

THE JUNIOR TEAM

1. Land, Environment & Climate Change – Lenroy James

2. Justice — Shari Ann Henry

3. Housing —Akeem Dobson

4. Health and Wellness — Jesse Clarke

5. Finance and Planning — Alex Williams

6. Water and Agriculture — Rev Paul Blake

7. Education and Training — Rasheen Roper Robinson

8. National Security and Defence — Thajay Palmer

9. Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade — Christopher Henry

10. Transport and Works — Timothy Thwaites

11. Labour, Social Security and Gender — Krystal Tomlinson

12. Local Government and Community Development — Kimberly Thompson

13. Mining and Energy — Kedron Allen

14. Industry Investment and Global Logistics — Andre Brown

15. Tourism, Culture and Technology — Marlon Campbell

16. Public service and Special Needs — Petrona McLeod

17. Youth and Sports — Tameka Skyers

18. Commerce, Science and Technology – Omar Newell