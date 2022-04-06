Jamaican IT services company tTech Ltd will host the TechCon business and technology conference next month on Tuesday, April 12 and Wednesday, April 13. The theme of the event's fifth installation is 'INSPIRE: Accelerating your Digital Maturity', and the aim is to establish Jamaica as a regional leader in business and technology.

With a programme set to tackle many hot-button issues in these sectors, one of the primary topics of discussion will be the role of digital readiness in charting the Caribbean's economic future, and how this affects businesses and consumers.

Chris Reckord, CEO of tTech and founding sponsor of the conference, shed some light on why this is such a crucial topic at this year's conference:

“The World Health Organization's COVID-19 pandemic announcement in March 2020 brought in many variations, like curfews and lockdowns, in an effort to reduce the spread of the virus. As we know, these things affected human interaction and workplace protocols, because many organisations had to tell their staff to work from home. These changes highlighted two sets of people — those who were in a position of digital readiness, and those who were not and had to find a way to pivot and meet the new needs.”

Given that the global crisis prompted company evolution at a rate that would have taken years previously, there is no doubt that technology has played a significant role in workplace transformation. With this in mind, TechCon intends to hold open dialogues assessing the current status of digital readiness in regional companies, addressing technical gaps in business operations, and suggesting viable ways to bring businesses up to speed for the future.

Among thee speakers, Minister Daryl Vaz will address 'The Jamaican Digital Age: Emerging out of the Pandemic'; Chris Reckord's presentation will complement ConnectWise's Vice-President of Security Initiatives Jay Ryerse on 'Beyond Cyber Security: Advanced Security Solutions', and a panel discussion on digital readiness and the Data Protection Act will feature minister without portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister Floyd Green.

“The Data Protection Act is now the law, so, naturally, the average person needs to understand their rights under the law, then they will also need to apply this to their businesses to ensure they are compliant. It is a time-sensitive matter of utmost importance, since there was a two-year grace period to allow for smooth transition and we are hitting that mark now,” reminds Chris Reckord, CEO of tTech Ltd

Cybersecurity must be a top priority, and data protection is a big part of that.

These conversations will also focus on critical needs for the Caribbean, such as the most in-demand skills, hiring, automation, earning and payments, and sophisticated collaboration platforms needed to keep employees engaged, incentivised, and informed.

The way Caribbean businesses respond to change is primarily determined by their attitudes toward and actions around digitising, digitalising, and digital transformation. This is why the topic will be covered extensively at TechCon this year. If the region wants to be a key player in a highly competitive market digital readiness should be at the top of the priority list when it comes to economic development.

TechCon by tTech will take place on April 12 & 13, 2022 online. Visit www.ttech.com.jm for registration and additional information.