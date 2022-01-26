$ocial Sense: E-mail marketing trends

E-mail marketing is getting more and more competitive. As brands look for ways to reach their consumers during the pandemic, their inbox space is up for grabs.

As marketers, you should not disregard email marketing as a valuable aspect of your social media strategy. Some trends are consistent, such as humanisation, personalised content, and brevity; however, new trends will emerge as the space gets more and more competitive. It is up to marketers to stay on these trends to ensure that their potential and existing customers see the value of staying subscribed. Here are some email marketing trends for 2022:

Data usage: E-mail marketing platforms come with a wealth of data and insights; use these to help tailor messaging. You can know what days are best, your demographic and a lot more. Use the existing data to help shape your email marketing campaign and goals.

Open Rates: Apple has released a new iOS that incorporates Mail Privacy Protection (MPP); this prevents senders from knowing when an e-mail is opened and can even hide the IP address so that online activity cannot be tracked. This means that third-party apps are now incapable of tracking Apple devices for open rates as the e-mail will always appear opened. Marketers will now have to either accept a large margin of error when reporting open rates or set other key performance indicators (KPIs) for campaign success.

Clickability: One way that marketers will try and get around MPP is to make everything clickable. This will be able to be attached to direct goal conversions. Pictures, deals and more should be clickable and take the reader to a direct site.

Chelan Smith is CEO of Chelan Communications. With over 14 years of experience in social media, she has worked with local and international companies to implement strategy and develop and solidify their digital brand voice. www.chelancommunications.com