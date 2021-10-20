'We've Got Game'

THE Red Stripe Flavours Game App Competition officially ended on Monday, October 12, 2021 with exciting pitch presentations and a winner emerging from a creative group of six shortlisted entries. The competition saw contestants go head-to-head, delivering stellar pitches as they vied for the top spot and a share of $400,000 in cash prizes. In the end it was Team JusDev Studios that won the competition, taking home $300,000 and access to funding support to develop its winning app, titled SERVE!, courtesy of Red Stripe Flavours. Team Beer Brew copped the second spot to claim their prize of $100,000 .

“The energy and creativity we saw displayed in this competition was unmatched. All the shortlisted teams understood the assignment and brought their very best to the pitches. It was truly another example of the kind of energy and vibe that is alive and well within our creative community and Red Stripe Flavours was so happy to unlock that in this competition,” said Melissa-Kim Dunkley, Red Stripe Flavours brand manager.

JusDev Studio team member Joel Moder was thrilled with their win. “This is an amazing opportunity, and we're looking forward to delivering this exciting concept in collaboration with Red Stripe. We came prepared 150 per cent and put a lot of thought into the game mechanics and the specific marketing considerations for a branded game,” he said.

The game presented by JusDev, SERVE! gives players the ability to order Red Stripe beer by yelling 'Serve!' and can navigate the platform by completing challenges. The twist is that players must stop for water or soup to avoid becoming inebriated. If they fail to do this, they lose stripes; once they lose three stripes, they lose the game. “Team JusDev really brought their A game. Their presentation showed that they did their research and ensured they captured the values of the brand with this game. Encouraging people to drink responsibly is very important to us and SERVE! was able to incorporate this in an appealing and memorable way,” said Dunkley.

The second-place team, Beer Brew, delivered an impressive pitch with their game concept, Brew Beer. This idea allowed players to be a part of the Red Stripe brewing process, from farm to fridge. With their farms, players could cultivate any flavour of beer that they selected. The twist to advancing to higher levels included competing in mini-games to pass quality assurance tests.

“When we see innovative ideas such as these coming out of the competition, we have to recognise their talent. What we enjoyed about this concept is that it allows players to really connect with the brand by making their own flavours. We could imagine how players would beam with pride having brewed their first bottle of mango-flavoured beer,” Dunkley continued.

The Red Stripe Flavours Game App Competition presented an opportunity for young creators to showcase their talent through the submissions of innovative and interactive designs. Lead judge and director of edge illusions information and technology, Andre Millwood saw great value in the competition, “It was a privilege for me to witness the ideas of the contestants. What I saw coming out of this competition is the great potential Jamaica has to add value within the gaming space globally,” Millwood said.