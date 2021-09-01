3 reasons your business needs a website

TODAY many consumers use the Internet to search for the products or services they need, so just magine the number of potential customers you could reach by developing a website for your business!

There's no doubt that your competitors (who have websites) will be capturing these customers since they have the advantage of being found easily online. Before you lose out, here are three reasons why your business needs a professional website.

Increased Visibility

By having a website, especially one that is optimised for search engines, you have the opportunity to be at the forefront of search results. It means that whenever a customer goes online to search for goods and services related to your business, they'll easily find your website and find all the information they need to consider your business.

Keep Customers Informed

Consider a website to be your online headquarters, showcasing information about your business including a catalogue or your products or services. It is much easier and quicker to update information about your products or services on your website than via printed material. It'll also allow your business to appear more professional and credible because your potential customers will be able to trust your website as a reputable source of information. An added convenience is that it will answer questions they may have quickly.

Supplement Your Social Media Endeavours

Depending on social media to be the only online hub for your business is risky. Your reach from posting on social media is limited, especially since you will be competing with thousands of other accounts for your audience's attention. Your website allows you to be the centre of attention, a space where you sell your products with limited distractions. You can use social media to drive traffic to your site, but the real magic happens with a well designed, structured website optimised for your users' experience.

The points mentioned are just the tip of the iceberg, but we hope it was enough to convince you that creating a website for your business is necessary to ensure success.

Rickman Warren is the managing director and “Chief Nerd” at LucraLux Marketing, specialising in lead generation. He has over a decade of experience helping businesses improve their results from their investment in digital marketing. Contact email: rick@lucraux.com