Build more resilient education infrastructure

The significant disruption in the education sector caused by the pandemic has revealed the urgent need to build a more resilient infrastructure through digital technology.

CEO of One-On-One Educational Services, Ricardo Allen, is confident that keeping digital solutions at the centre of national efforts will be essential to future-proofing the education system. “Treating the education system like how we treat light and water infrastructure — through regular maintenance and implementing new technologies to remain efficient — is the only way that we will achieve a reimagined education system,” said Allen.

He made the revelation to over 10,000 teachers and policymakers at the recently held annual Jamaica Teachers' Association (JTA) conference under the theme 'Reimagining Education: Effective Practices in a Digital Age'.

“When COVID hit, we were all surprised. Many governments and schools across the world tried to react as quickly as possible and what we saw was a load of short-term solutions to fix problems that are long-standing. Given the sudden impact of the pandemic, our local response was acceptable but over time it has become obvious that many of the issues will outlast the pandemic. What we need now is a more robust, resilient, inclusive and adaptive education system that is digitally driven and therefore better able to withstand any shocks that may come in the future,” Allen added. Read more in Digital Life EXTRA online.