Clubhouse expands Android use

Clubhouse expanded its new Android app worldwide this week but it may have come too late as competitors add audio to their platforms. The key question asked, “If you can tune in to all the audio social rooms you want in the apps that you're already familiar with — which are available on your device right now — do you really need Clubhouse in your life?”
Clubhouse's lack of an Android app has become a significant growth impediment of late, with Twitter, Facebook and Instagram all adding Clubhouse-like audio social options that could end up slowing Clubhouse's potential Android user take-up.
“Earlier this year, Clubhouse started growing very quickly as people all over the world began inviting their friends faster than we had ever expected,” said the company in an attempt to explain their decision to add Android. “This had its downsides, as the load stressed our systems — causing widespread server outages and notification failures, and surpassing the limits of our early discovery algorithms. It made us shift our focus to hiring, fixing, and company-building, rather than the community meetups and product features that we normally like to focus on. It was an important time of investment, which we think will help us serve the community much better in the long run.”
After peaking in February with 9.6 million downloads, Clubhouse has had just 2.7 million in March and 900,000 in April, according to mobile app store analysts Sensor Tower.
“ Clubhouse is still invite-only, so they are not judging success by how many people are using it. They are much more focused on getting compelling-content creators and then hoping that the users will follow at some point in the future,” said Enders Analysis technology head Joseph Evans.
