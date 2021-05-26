Harvard MBA is new Tech Beach director

TECH Beach Retreat has expanded its team to include Eric Sonnier as a director of accelerator programmes. A Harvard Business School graduate with over a decade of experience building and scaling tech companies, Sonnier will focus on corporate entities as Tech Beach prepares to host its first Corporate Innovation Programme for executives and senior management from June 7 - July 2, 2021.

Sonnier joined the Caribbean tech-connector platform in March 2021, charged with the responsibility of leading its recently launched accelerator programme, TBR LAB. The accelerator offers programmes for start-ups, corporates and governments, along with professionals and SMEs.

Sonnier is a co-founder of two tech-based enterprises, a former CEO, and a graduate of several high-profile accelerator programmes including Y Combinator. He is credited with launching over 3,000 companies with a combined valuation exceeding US$300 billion. Among them are Airbnb, Dropbox and Coinbase.

“I understand the role accelerators play in building the entrepreneurial ecosystem in a city or region and I was captivated by the opportunity to contribute to building the tech ecosystem in the Caribbean,” Sonnier says of his motivation for joining the team at Tech Beach.

TBR LAB inaugural accelerator programme recently welcomed its first cohort of 38 start-ups from 11 countries, and Sonnier looks forward to doing the same for them.

“I’m most excited about building a start-up ecosystem in an area that is often overlooked and it starts with getting the talent in the same room — virtually or in-person — to accelerate innovation. That’s exactly what we’re doing at Tech Beach with the ultimate goal being increased opportunities and competitiveness across the region,” he says. Catch more in Digital Life EXTRA online.