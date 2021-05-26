TWAIN RICHARDSON — STREET SMART TO TECH SMART

Twain Richardson is a Jamaican editor and colourist who has made an indelible mark as a leader within the technology industry, having over 10 years of knowledge and experience in video post-production. He is the owner of Frame of Reference, a boutique post-production facility specialising in TV shows, commercials and films.



Richardson's journey into tech is quite inspiring. Upon leaving high school, he could not get a job and decided to work alongside his mother and siblings, selling shoes polish, washing brushes and clothes pins on the street for a living. Eventually landing a job with a media company, Richardson learned to use a camera. His mother encouraged him to take a certificate course in production, and he instantly fell in love with post-production editing.



After cutting his teeth working with companies like Hype TV and DS Media, he started his own, Frame of Reference, the first post-production company in Jamaica. Richardson has been involved in significant productions locally and internationally, working alongside top producers and directors to create movies, TV shows and music videos. Some of these projects include the Beres Hammond Love from a Distance Concert, Rising Stars, and Amazon Prime's All in the Fight for Democracy documentary, shortlisted for an Oscar.



He says his experience evokes a fantastic feeling that is almost indescribable. "When you watch a credit and you see your name, you get that exciting feeling knowing that you have done great work and it has been recognised," says Richardson. He believes that certain foundational principles contribute to any business — tech or otherwise. These include being reliable, customer service focused and having integrity, all outgrowths of the valuable experiences and lessons he gained hustling on the streets. His vision for tech, especially in post-production, is for Jamaicans to begin to push the boundaries in capturing images and creating visual effects, as our international colleagues are ahead in these areas.



Richardson believes we have immense potential to create even more amazing work. For any young aspiring innovators in tech, he encourages them to take advantage of the myriad of resources that are available at their disposal to improve the knowledge and skills that will propel them to succeed in any area of tech they choose.

Watch the full Twain Richardson video interview on the Jamaica Technology and Digital Alliance's YouTube channel, out now.