WhatsApp pressure persists

May 15 has come and you are still using WhatsApp ? If you agree to their new privacy policy of sharing data with their parent Facebook , you are in the clear. However, after 120 days WhatsApp will block outgoing calls and messages from users who have not confirmed agreement with the policy.

Users will still be able to answer messages and receive calls. Later, the service will completely block the ability to send and receive messages and make calls, and also disable notifications.

The gradual removal is unusual, says Whitney Merrill, a privacy and data protection lawyer and former Federal Trade Commission attorney. She added that other companies go even further, locking users out altogether until they accept a new policy. “In a way this is more friendly,” Merrill says.

Merrill points out users clearly didn't understand the privacy policy changes WhatsApp Business made back in 2016. “If you don't give users a good, clear notice when you make a change people freak out whenever it's eventually communicated properly,” she says. “This is why simple, easy-to-read policies go a long way, as do updates that include a summary of the major changes.”