It's now Technology Digital Jamaica & Alliance

The Jamaica Computer Society is excited to announce that it has officially rebranded to become The Jamaica Technology & Digital Alliance (JTDA), as part of efforts to revamp its services and become the country's tech centre.
“As we embark on our 46th year of serving Jamaica, the members of the JTDA recognise that it is essential that we deepen our service to the wider community, as well as tech professionals, as we focus on advancing the digital economy of the country. This rebranding is the first major step to achieve this goal,” said Stacey Hines, president of the JTDA.
Having merged the resources and operations of the Jamaica Computer Society and the Jamaica Information Technology & Services Alliances last year, the newly rebranded JTDA has strength in its numbers and is spearheaded by Jamaica's leading technology minds. “Our stakeholders can be assured that the unwavering commitment to our values, members and advancing the welfare of our nation remains the same and has even been reaffirmed with this rebranding,” stressed Dr Wayde Marr, president of JITSA.
The vision of the JTDA is to enable people and businesses by providing access, influence and empowerment through technology. Its members serve on varying boards and committees such as E-Gov, the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica and Jampro's Global Services Skills Council where they continue to lend their voices and expertise to influence Jamaica's digital transformation and adoption of a digital economy.
Hines, in expounding on the Alliance's mandate, explained, “The JTDA aims to become the trusted resource for insights and information for all things digital; locally and regionally. We will be leveraging our relationships internationally to strengthen our local community, provide advocacy for the tech community and the general society, host hard-hitting events that are essential to resolve for success, be a hub for technology training and resources and provide mentorship to our young minds.”
The JTDA, she said, recognises the impact technology has on advancing Jamaica's economy and is ready to embrace this goal.
