Architects get VR for Oculus

Architecture , engineering and construction (AEC) professionals can add virtual reality (VR) to their toolkit with the SENTIO VR app. Co-founder & CEO Chaitanya Ravi sees this as a huge enabler.

“With a high-quality stand-alone VR headset like Quest 2 at an affordable price point, easy-to-use software that integrates with design workflows, the barrier to entry to engage clients early and avoid communication errors in the design process using VR for SMBs has been reduced drastically,” he noted.

SENTIO VR is a leading VR SaaS platform that enables architecture, engineering and construction businesses to transport their clients inside 3D designs not yet built — enabling better design reviews and client engagement.

Over the last year, VR meetings have become a powerful option to review designs internally and with clients remotely. With a simple six-digit code and password, up to five users may join intuitive VR meetings using the Quest App, strengthening remote collaboration and increasing productivity. With wireless and affordable Quest 2 (US$299) and cloud-based intuitive software, SENTIO VR leads the trend.