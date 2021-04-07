Chat comes to Gmail

Chat comes to GmailWednesday, April 07, 2021
|
Chat is now free in Gmail, a feature that was once only available for enterprise users. Both the webpage and the Android app are now showing four new tabs — Mail, Chat, Meet, and Rooms.
Google wants to make Gmail your new “home for work”, letting users get everything done on one page without having to keep switching between other tabs. However, this feature is not yet available for iOS. You will need IT permission to use the Chat on enterprise accounts. One important thing to note is that you will also need to install the latest Gmail from the Play Store with a Google warning that “you might experience bugs and other issues”.
Gmail now has four main sections: Mail and Meet, Chat to message individuals and small groups, while Rooms is dedicated to larger conversations with shared chat, files, and tasks, much like Slack.
