Social $ense: Choose social media carefully

When you first enter the world of social media, you may be tempted to join most of the platforms in the hopes of reaching everyone. However, this could result in stretching yourself too thin and not achieving your goals. When choosing social media, remember: Quality over quantity. Just because you can have a presence doesn't mean you should.

Narrowing down where you present your content will ensure a clearer focus on producing better content and maximise your return on investment (ROI). Here are four things to keep in mind when choosing social media for your business.

1. Go where your clients are: Small businesses do not have the luxury of being everywhere. Be strategic. It's about the client. Which platform has your ideal clients? Where are they most active? That's where you want to be so you can be visible and enter the conversation.

2. Set your business social media goals: What are you trying to achieve? You have broken down your demographic; now you must decide on the company's goals. Brand awareness might send you to Twitter. If you have an e-commerce site or brand, then Instagram could work for you. Take time to carefully look at where you want to be.

3. Research your competitors: It is always good to know where your competitors are and what they are doing online. Many shy away from this, but it is an excellent way to see what works, what's accepted and what you can do better. That doesn't mean you have to be where they are. They might have missed the value of a platform altogether, and you can then own that space.

4. Match your messaging to your platform: Small businesses do not have the luxury of doing different campaigns. Nevertheless, they can match the voice and the messaging to each. For example, Twitter will be quick and witty and gives room for trendier slang, whereas Facebook allows for longer, more detailed descriptions. Once you've chosen the right social media platform, you can begin to focus on reaching your clients.

Chelan Smith is CEO of Chelan Communications. With over 13 years of social media experience, she has worked with local and international companies to implement strategy and develop and solidify their digital brand voice. Contact: info@chelancommunications.com