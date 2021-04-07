IT professionals are front-line workers too

While we set out on the path of technological transformation, a set of professionals are now just as important as doctors and lawyers. The quiet and sometimes unassuming IT specialists within the public and private sectors hold the key to our ability to operate safely in the digital space. In truth, they should also be regarded as front-line workers.

They are at the heart of the transformation and are increasingly recognised as leaders in their industry as well as for devising and strategising. Their knowledge amassed and shared over the years now provides essential protection and safety. No longer is their work a back-office operation. It is front and centre in all deliberations. The pandemic showed how vital these professionals are since most of our responses were either based on systems already in place or those that needed to be introduced to keep our businesses running smoothly.

The IT professional has also taken on the vital role of protection, a response to the increased fear that comes from a spike in cyber crimes as more and more activities take place online.

These increased online activities revealed vulnerabilities as attacks knew no boundaries, and both large and small enterprises fell victim. But one of the greatest threats could have come from within, with rogue IT professionals adopting practices not in our best interests. However, IT leaders embrace a code of ethics much like doctors and lawyers; and members are expected to uphold this code.

It is essential to appreciate these ethical rules and responsibilities if we respect their roles and support their efforts at protecting our digital assets.Their ethical duties as citizens and obligations as employees (or contractors) demand a level of responsibility which, at times such as these, merit far more respect than most of us typically show.

It is heartening to note that there is a sense of duty among IT professionals who have accepted the responsibility to avoid misusing their technical expertise. It is their duty to live up to and maintain a high level of professionalism since their job is about protecting infrastructure and making critical decisions about applications and practice. Their advice is critical to decisions on the management of projects' timing and budgets. Also key is their design and implementation of systems that enhance the work environment's quality and define good and bad usage.

Key areas of responsibility at a time of heightened data security concerns include maintaining data integrity, being responsible for appropriate maintenance standards, and ensuring appropriate ongoing support for systems. Hence, the recent clarion calls for consistent data protection since so much damage can result.

The bottom line is that we must take another look at the role of our IT professionals, whom we should regard in much the same way as the security systems that we introduce around our homes. There is so much at stake if we do not deploy similar safety concerns in the public and private sectors. The general public needs to have increasing confidence in the systems we rely on every day. Fortunately, we have a cadre of highly experienced IT professionals who have responded with the highest level of purpose amid the pandemic to assess our protection needs and implement current and long-term measures.

It is time to recognise that another group of front-line workers toil every day to ensure that our technology systems are ready to support all the other workers who put their lives on the line to keep us safe.