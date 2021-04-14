Apple TV with Siri and camera

Apple is pushing into the home products niche with a combined set-top box like an Apple TV with a HomePod speaker. The unit would include a camera for videoconferencing.

A Bloomberg report says that the device would connect to the TV and would have other smart-home functions, including using Apple's Siri digital assistant and playing music, in addition to gaming and watching video. Bloomberg called the potential device “Apple's most ambitious smart-home hardware offering to date”.