Test drive Android on your iPhone

How about testing Android on your iPhone. It's possible if you're adventurous, and it would satisfy your curiosity without needing to swap phones. Now there's help from Samsung New Zealand, which created a tiny web app for iPhone that includes everything curious iOS users could want in an Android test drive.

iTest simulates the Galaxy phone experience right on your iPhone. You can browse the Galaxy Store and even check out a few apps. You can even make mock phone calls and send text messages with enough options available to get a sense of how a Samsung Galaxy's menu looks and operates. iTest also includes numerous tutorials to help you find your way around a Galaxy phone and Android's settings. Go brave and take the iTest.