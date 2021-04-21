HR has a new tool

The pandemic disrupted the way we live, so there is no surprise that it has forced a rethink of how we work, learn, and communicate. Who would have imagined that 2020/21 would be the year we all learned to conduct three different online meetings at once? One for our work meeting, one for our partner, and another for our children's online classes.

Increased use of technology made this all possible but raised new concerns in several areas of our lives. Employees were mainly concerned about their jobs, health, families, and productivity. HR leaders were primarily concerned with employees' health and well-being, managing remote workers, followed by business continuity. The critical issue many companies faced was the ability to manage staff who were working remotely.

Pre-COVID-19, most companies didn't even have a work-from-home policy, so it was challenging for them to manage their workforce in this new work mode. At the same time, companies had to become agile and quick to mobilise all employees.

Remote work is far more than providing a workstation and a little allowance for Internet and electricity. COVID-19 dramatically changed the business landscape and, in particular, HR operations shifted to a much broader perspective. HR departments can meet these short-term changes with software management tools such as HR Boss from Brainboxx, which ensures employees operate at their highest level during these challenging times.

Remote work

Human Resource Information System (HRIS) tools ensure that staff members working remotely are effectively managed. Tracking staff working from office and those working off-site requires discreet management. HR managers need to ensure that employees are being taken care of and held accountable. A package such as HRIS that accommodates these functionalities will reduce the difficulty in handling and keeping track of HR tasks. An essential way HRIS could benefit the organisation is by creating contracts or delivering crucial memos. HR departments could also automate some repetitive functions, such as on-boarding employees, by automatically sending them essential documents like company handbooks and training guides.

Employee engagement

HR leaders could utilise HRIS to analyse key metrics such as job satisfaction to ensure employees are pleased with their employment and the organisation. These tools could collate this information through questionnaires or surveys. The HRIS can also provide insightful information to analyse and assess the current level of employee satisfaction.

Communication

Employee communication is an integral concern, and, with the economic setback caused by the pandemic, employees are particularly unsure of what the future holds. To reduce the psychological fears that employees will most likely have, HR leaders should utilise HRIS to provide critical information about the business and maintain confidence in its future.

Andrew Pettigrew is Brainbox Chief Operations Officer.