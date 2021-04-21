Deadlines for WhatsApp Business

Deadlines for WhatsApp BusinessWednesday, April 21, 2021
|
Two new deadlines loom for WhatsApp Business accounts. You have until May 15 to agree to the new WhatsApp privacy policy, which will allow the app to keep and share your data with its parent company Facebook.
There will be another 120-day extension, but the functionality of the messaging application will be limited to receiving calls and notifications. Users won't be able to read or send messages from the app, according to the official WhatsApp FAQ page.
If users still do not accept the new privacy terms by the end of the 120 days after May 15, WhatsApp will delete the account. After that, setting up WhatsApp Business with the same number will require starting from scratch and accepting the new privacy policy.
WhatsApp has been pushing to implement the new policy from February 8 this year. The move sent many people searching for alternatives, resulting in Signal topping the Play Store charts by promising to respect user privacy.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy