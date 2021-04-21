Deadlines for WhatsApp Business

Two new deadlines loom for WhatsApp Business accounts. You have until May 15 to agree to the new WhatsApp privacy policy, which will allow the app to keep and share your data with its parent company Facebook.

There will be another 120-day extension, but the functionality of the messaging application will be limited to receiving calls and notifications. Users won't be able to read or send messages from the app, according to the official WhatsApp FAQ page.

If users still do not accept the new privacy terms by the end of the 120 days after May 15, WhatsApp will delete the account. After that, setting up WhatsApp Business with the same number will require starting from scratch and accepting the new privacy policy.

WhatsApp has been pushing to implement the new policy from February 8 this year. The move sent many people searching for alternatives, resulting in Signal topping the Play Store charts by promising to respect user privacy.