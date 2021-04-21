Leaked: Samsung Galaxy Book Pros

Leaked: Samsung Galaxy Book ProsWednesday, April 21, 2021
|
Well ahead of Samsung's 'Galaxy Unpacked' event on April 28 come several solid leaks of the Galaxy Book Pro in two versions. These are not mere renderings, but believable reveals giving distinct details.
According to pictures posted by Evan Blass, Samsung's Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book Pro 360 will be available in 13- and 15-inch sizes, with the traditional clamshell design for Galaxy Book Pro.
Meanwhile, the Galaxy Book Pro 360 could boast a 2-in-1 design with a 360-degree hinge and built-in stylus support.
We could be in for even more if we are to judge from the trailer for Samsung's event, which teased that Samsung will reveal “the most powerful Galaxy yet”.
