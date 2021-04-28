Olympics going virtual

Olympics going virtualWednesday, April 28, 2021
|
Imagine Olympic athletes winning gold from the comfort of their homes. Endorsed by the Olympic Committee in partnership with five sports federations, the Olympic Virtual Series will run from May 13 to June 23. It will operate via the sport's respective publisher platform where participants will be able to take part from their own homes.
The five sports federations participating in the virtual Olympics format are:
— World Baseball Softball Confederation, through eBaseball Powerful Pro Baseball 2020 from Konami Digital Entertainment.
— Union Cycliste Internationale, with Zwift.
— World Rowing will be available on an open format.
— World Sailing, with Virtual Regatta SAS.
— Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile through Gran Turismo from Polyphony Digital.
The Olympics Committee hopes the virtual games will help build up excitement for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, which begin in July 2021.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy