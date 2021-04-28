Olympics going virtual

Imagine Olympic athletes winning gold from the comfort of their homes. Endorsed by the Olympic Committee in partnership with five sports federations, the Olympic Virtual Series will run from May 13 to June 23. It will operate via the sport's respective publisher platform where participants will be able to take part from their own homes.

The five sports federations participating in the virtual Olympics format are:

— World Baseball Softball Confederation, through eBaseball Powerful Pro Baseball 2020 from Konami Digital Entertainment.

— Union Cycliste Internationale, with Zwift.

— World Rowing will be available on an open format.

— World Sailing, with Virtual Regatta SAS.

— Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile through Gran Turismo from Polyphony Digital.

The Olympics Committee hopes the virtual games will help build up excitement for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, which begin in July 2021.