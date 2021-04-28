Neymar becomes a Power Ranger

Brazilian soccer star Neymar is the first pro athlete to be featured in Fortnite in outfits straight out of Power Rangers . The Fortnite series, launched yesterday, include battle pass skin, cosmetics, and quests for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, PC, and mobile devices.

Neymar isn't sporting jerseys for either the Brazil national team or his club Paris Saint-Germain. Instead, Epic offers a whole new alternate skin inspired by the iconic yellow, blue, and green colours of the Brazilian national football team. Neymar's release also includes various cosmetic items themed after the Paris Saint-Germain superstar, including the Jaguar Strike Pickaxe, the Aerial Acrobat Glider, and a celebration emote.