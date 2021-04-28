Skip 'Hey Google'Wednesday, April 28, 2021
|
An experimental Google Assistant feature codenamed “Guacamole” will give you the power to issue voice commands without having to preface it with “Hey, Google ”. Guacamole has been in development since March, but there is no indication if it will roll out for Android.
Google told The Verge, “We're constantly experimenting with new ways to improve the overall experience with Google Assistant. We have no additional details to share at this time.”
Though the features show on the latest Google app download, only employees testing the feature have access to it at the moment, and even the FAQ linked in the option leads to an internal page. The Nest Hubs already accept voice commands to snooze alarms, even if you haven't said “Hey Google” first.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy