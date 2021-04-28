Skip 'Hey Google'

An experimental Google Assistant feature codenamed “Guacamole” will give you the power to issue voice commands without having to preface it with “Hey, Google ”. Guacamole has been in development since March, but there is no indication if it will roll out for Android.

Google told The Verge, “We're constantly experimenting with new ways to improve the overall experience with Google Assistant. We have no additional details to share at this time.”

Though the features show on the latest Google app download, only employees testing the feature have access to it at the moment, and even the FAQ linked in the option leads to an internal page. The Nest Hubs already accept voice commands to snooze alarms, even if you haven't said “Hey Google” first.