Huawei offers solutions for smart cars

Huawei has launched a complete set of intelligent car modules and components with Huawei Inside branding. The company is adopting a strategy of supplying the highly valuable ICT solutions and components to car manufacturers rather than building its smart cars.

Huawei's goal is to accelerate the mass production of smart vehicles with the next-generation intelligent components and solutions. These include the e-cockpit, the 4D imaging radar, the augmented reality head-up displays (HUDs), the mobile digital computation (MDC) platform, and the Huawei Octopus open autonomous driving platform.

The company said its products and solutions are designed to help car manufacturers build intelligent vehicles, enable the automotive industry upgrade its technology and become a pioneer of new energy and autonomous driving.