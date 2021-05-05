Zoom teams up with Alexa

Zoom has augmented its Zoom Room platform for conference rooms with Alexa for Busines s , bringing hands-free controls to Zoom Room appliances – the devices installed in office meeting rooms.

Users can ask Alexa to find available meeting rooms, start, stop, or extend meetings, and switch the microphone on or off. Alexa for Business is Amazon's enterprise platform designed to make Alexa an office assistant for arranging and running meetings.

Meantime, Zoom is offering new backgrounds so that you can look more like you are at the office rather than your den. Immersive View will arrange up to 25 video participants or panellists in a webinar into a single virtual background. The aim is to recreate the feeling of a boardroom or conference auditorium.

Participants can also upload their own backgrounds or upload a video as an Immersive View scene. The feature is ideal for the work-from-home crowd who have been contending with comments about their backgrounds. The move is in response to complaints that people are getting a little tired of seeing floating heads on their screens, described as Zoom fatigue. Conference hosts can automatically or manually place participants into a virtual scene and move them around the scene or resize their image.