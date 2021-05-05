Samsung unpacks laptop smartphones

Samsung unpacks laptop smartphonesWednesday, May 05, 2021
Samsung has dropped four mobile-first PCs with the power of a laptop and the responsiveness of smartphones. The list includes the Galaxy Book, Galaxy Book Pro, Galaxy Book Pro 360 and Galaxy Book Odyssey, running on Windows 10 and an Intel processor.
Integration is at the heart of these new products, allowing users to sync their phone with a Galaxy laptop to check texts, make calls and run apps on the PC. Technology magazine CNET reports, “The Galaxy Book Pro is a clamshell, while the Pro 360 is a two-in-one. Both come in 13- and 15-inch and gold, blue or bronze. Both incorporate OLED displays with Samsung's built in low-blue-light technology. The Pro 360 supports the S-Pen stylus, which is bundled. They have Mac OS-like Live Wallpaper that changes with the time of day. The keyboard has lower travel at 1mm, but refined scissor switches for better bounce.”
Earlier this year, Samsung showed off its high-end Samsung Galaxy S21 flagship smartphones and budget-friendly Galaxy Series A devices. The Galaxy Note smartphone line is due in August, when we could also see a foldable tablet.
