PlayStation Plus games for May

PlayStation Plus games for MayWednesday, May 05, 2021
|
Sony has released PlayStation Plus games for members to add to their library until May 31. The May releases are PS5's Wreckfest: Drive Hard, Die Last and PS4's Battlefield V and Stranded Deep .
Wreckfest, due for a US$10 PS5 upgrade on June 1st, is a full-contact racer from the creator of FlatOut. Battlefield V's arrival on PlayStation Plus sets up players for Battlefield 6. Stranded Deep is a game that will test survival skills in an open-world adventure set in the “vast expanse of the Pacific Ocean”.
