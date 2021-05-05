PlayStation Plus games for May

Sony has released PlayStation Plus games for members to add to their library until May 31. The May releases are PS5's Wreckfest: Drive Hard, Die Last and PS4's Battlefield V and Stranded Deep .

Wreckfest, due for a US$10 PS5 upgrade on June 1st, is a full-contact racer from the creator of FlatOut. Battlefield V's arrival on PlayStation Plus sets up players for Battlefield 6. Stranded Deep is a game that will test survival skills in an open-world adventure set in the “vast expanse of the Pacific Ocean”.