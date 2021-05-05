Help Microsoft chose a new font

After 15 years Microsoft wants to retire the default font Calibri and they are asking Office 365 subscribers for help. Testing is now open on Tenorite, Bierstadt, Skeena, Seaford, and Grandview. The test fonts will show up in versions of the software like Office 2019.

The change is not likely to come until Office 2021. Other than that, Microsoft 365 subscribers will probably see the change first. Microsoft says it will be considering the change over the next few months and awaiting your feedback. Head to their Twitter account to make your choice: https://twitter.com/Microsoft/status/1387421368581455874