BET YOU DIDN'T KNOW — Free Harvard classes

INTERESTED in coding but don't know how or where to begin and concerned about paying to learn? Head on over to Harvard Online . That's right! Harvard University offers free online programming courses through the edX platform.

The courses offered are CS50's Introduction to Game Development; CS50's Web Programming with Python and JavaScript; CS50: Introduction to Computer Science; CS50 for Lawyers; and CS50's Introduction to Artificial Intelligence with Python.

CS50's Introduction to Game Development is a hands-on class providing instruction in the development of 2D and 3D interactive games; CS50's Web Programming with Python and JavaScript dive deep into the design and implementation of web apps with Java, Python and SQL using frameworks like Flask, Django and Bootstrap. The third course, Introduction to Computer Science, opens you to computer science and programming; and although CS50 for Lawyers is a variant of the Introduction to Computer Science class, this course is specifically designed for lawyers and law students. Lastly, CS50's Introduction to Artificial Intelligence with Python teaches machine learning in Python.

While all five courses are self-paced, the free programmes will run until the end of this year. To begin your journey in programming and get more information on the courses offered, pay a visit to Harvard University's website at https://online-learning.harvard.edu/subject/programming.