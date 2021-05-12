WhatsApp syncing two phones

WhatsApp syncing two phonesWednesday, May 12, 2021
WE could be getting closer to using our WhatsApp account on multiple phones simultaneously, bringing the experience on par with Instagram and Messenger . According to feature tipster WABetaInfo, the feature is in WhatsApp beta version 2.21.10.6.
If merely migrating your chats from one device to another, those would be kept in sync. In addition, deleting a specific message on one handset won't remove it from the other device unless you delete it for all recipients. Initial details of WhatsApp's planned multi-device support emerged back in 2020. There's no indication when the features will become official.
