Facebook beefs up inbox and audio

Facebook beefs up inbox and audioWednesday, May 12, 2021
New features are coming to the Facebook stable, including Instagram and Messenger . Among them, knowing if the person you recently messaged has seen your direct message (DM), making it easier to find out if your friend or online crush is ghosting you.
Facebook Messenger is adding a “swipe to archive” gesture to make hiding old chats easier. At the same time it will be less cumbersome to revisit those same conversations. No need to search for them anymore. Just tap on your profile photo.
Make way for Messenger Kids, themed stickers and backgrounds, visual replies and read receipts on IG, improved audio recording tools and an updated archive feature. The next time you send a voice memo to a friend over Messenger, you won't have to hold the record button. Instead, all you need to do is tap the mic icon. Facebook says this feature is also coming to Instagram soon.
