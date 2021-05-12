TikTok integrates too

TikTok now has two new integrations for its app — sharing audio back into TikTok using the new Sound Kit and using your TikTok account to log in to other apps with Login Kit. Facebook , Twitter , and Snapchat already offer similar integrations.

TikTok says that using Login Kit will allow users to securely log in to other apps. Using the Login Kit with TikTok also requires you to let whatever app you're using view your public profile. In addition ideos work but don't currently extend to the other information TikTok may know about you.