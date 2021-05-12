TikTok integrates too

TikTok integrates tooWednesday, May 12, 2021
|
TikTok now has two new integrations for its app — sharing audio back into TikTok using the new Sound Kit and using your TikTok account to log in to other apps with Login Kit. Facebook , Twitter , and Snapchat already offer similar integrations.
TikTok says that using Login Kit will allow users to securely log in to other apps. Using the Login Kit with TikTok also requires you to let whatever app you're using view your public profile. In addition ideos work but don't currently extend to the other information TikTok may know about you.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy