Influencers making money

Once upon a time, only credentialed people were considered influential, so it wasn't unusual for handsome payments to be paid to celebrities or high-profile television and radio personalities to endorse brands.

With the advent and proliferation of social media and other digital platforms, the Internet has become a kingmaker. Content creators are the new influencers, utilising digital platforms to build influential brands and leverage these online communities to land major partnership deals. Although we are just warming up to the idea of influencer marketing in Jamaica, thanks in large part to COVID-19 and its impact on business, there has been a noticeable boom in brands partnering with nano (small) and micro (medium) influencers.

Unsurprisingly, this growing market is attracting quite a few Gen Z'ers. Digital Jamaica Live Show hosts Kadia Francis and Monique McIntosh sat down with three of them, all of whom have already secured lucrative brand partnerships with local and international brands and all of whom are under 20 years old.

At just 17, Alisha Thorpe is already a seasoned influencer with two years in the game, amassing an accumulated following of almost 50,000 across Instagram and YouTube. She credits her commitment to always being authentic and constantly engaging with her audience as the main reasons she has had success so quickly. She has also been able to fulfil a primary goal, modelling, having been featured in several campaigns and even small appearances in films.

Also making a name for himself online is Joshua Ferguson, 18-year-old skincare and lifestyle influencer. His approach to 'influencership' was less organic and more niche. During the pandemic last year, he began doing reaction videos on YouTube but quickly pivoted after landing his first paid partnership with a skincare brand. Seeing the massive potential in being a black male skincare influencer, he reoriented his content to focus more on selfcare, eventually becoming a Fenty Skin Ambassador and even featured on their massive Instagram page.

When she was younger, 20-year-old Isheba Cornwall lost sight in one eye. Not wanting to be constrained by her circumstances, she battled through the ensuing depression and feelings of 'not good enough-ness', and now her story is resonating with young people across social media. Through her brand Empower YOUth Tees, Isheba inspires and motivates young people to rise above their circumstances. That message of hope is why she's in constant demand to host events and give talks and why her tees have found an audience in the African American community, where it has attracted customers.

What's so unique about these young people is that they are singlehandedly building bankable brands with the immensely positive impact of their thought influence.

