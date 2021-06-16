Social $ense: Curating content

I'VE mentioned the importance of having a social media strategy and the components of one which is successful. Next, I want to expand on content and its importance to your overall social media presence.

Content is essentially information about a particular topic or interest in different forms. So, let's talk about the different types of content you can showcase on your accounts to hold customer interest and position yourself as knowledgeable in your industry.

1. Articles: Sharing an excerpt from an article or providing a link to the article is a good start. Articles work well on platforms such as LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter. You can go even further and find the username for the author and tag them. This can start insightful discussions and put you on the radar of a new set of people.

2. Current news: Some people get their news from popular social media platforms — tap into that. Sharing current news shows that you have your finger on the pulse. It is also the best way to reach people who want to know but do not want to leave their fave platforms to find it. When they want to know what is currently happening, your account will be top of mind.

3. Videos: The phrase “video is king” shows no signs of being untrue anytime soon. Video is still predominantly how audiences prefer to absorb information. In 2018 a study showed that 58 per cent of audiences preferred video content. It is simply your best bet when aiming to reach a wider audience. Think of creating fun but informational videos that: a) showcase your products and services b) show how knowledgeable/capable you and your staff are.

4. Stay trendy: I don't recommend that you jump on every trend out there as it might not fit your brand. A good social media manager will recognise a trend that suits your brand. Whether it's a meme, video trend, or image, it's always an easy way to keep things light and fun.

Chelan Smith is CEO of Chelan Communications. With over 13 years of experience in social media, she has worked with local and international companies to implement strategy and develop and solidify their digital brand voice.