Vegan growing with online push

THE digital revolution and the increased influence of social media changed how we perceive and eat food. The hashtag #foodie on Instagram amassed over 189 million posts and is a space to find beautifully curated food content worldwide. In Jamaica, many caught on to the popularity of food content online and created lucrative brands, showcasing their creativity and foodie expression.

On the latest episode of Digital Jamaica Live, hosts Kadia Francis and Monique McIntosh sat down with three Jamaican food bloggers making money growing online food content brands. Their guests included Tiana Chung, food blogger and host of the Wongagyal podcast; Tashna Samuels, raw and vegan food blogger; and Duane Phillips, YouTuber and food and travel blogger.

Food is a big deal in Jamaica. We congregate around food; we celebrate with food. Interestingly, but not surprisingly, this excitement around food eventually found its way into the digital space. Chung believes this is because food is an integral part of survival and is one of those things that intrigues people. The content also becomes relatable because it shows people that you do not have to be wealthy to eat well.

No matter where you travel in Jamaica, food culture is a massive part of the cultural fibre of our country. So, for Phillips, there is no way he could put Jamaica's culture on the forefront and not include food. He firmly believes that food is one of those things which brings Jamaicans together, no matter the event. If you're going to the beach, food is a must. If you are on a road trip to the rural parts of the country, you must make a foodie stop.

In a country with primarily meat eaters, vegan food entered the chat, resulting in more Jamaicans becoming vegan. Samuels believes that through the help of food bloggers, people realised that veganism is more appealing and tasty than they originally thought. For years the Rastafarian community enjoyed the vegan lifestyle with their 'ital food'. However, it never crossed over into the mainstream until it became a popular online trend.

When it comes to monetising their brands, Chung caught the attention of small and large brands locally via her podcast Wongagyal and secured long-term contracts with food companies. Phillips earned ad revenue from his YouTube channel and website and created promotional content for restaurants and food brands. Samuels, on the other hand, started a lucrative business featuring vegan dishes and makes weekly market runs for anyone unsure of what to eat or how to maintain their vegan lifestyle.

