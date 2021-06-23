A sneak peak at Windows 11 due tomorrow

Microsoft is expected to unveil the next generation of Windows later tomorrow but, thanks to a few leaks, we are able to share with you some of the key features to expect.

“It is going to be called Windows 11, and it brings many of the [user interface] changes that we saw earlier with the now-defunct Windows 10X,” writes Daniel Rubino of Windows Central.

For those using Windows 10, Microsoft has set 2025 as the end date for updates and support. Let's look at some of the possible features:

– A new Windows logo

– A new look that includes redesigned Windows icons. Also, rounded window corners. A new font is also expected.

– The start menu will be placed at the centre of the taskbar instead of the corner location in Windows 10. Taskbar icons will also be more centred.

– The start menu will get rid of live tiles while adding pinned apps and recent files. “And the ability to quickly shut down or restart Windows 11 devices. It's really a lot more simplified than what exists in Windows 10 today,” according to The Verge.

– New wallpapers for Windows background images.

– New setup experience.

– The return of the startup sound.

Linus Tech Tips also talks about additional features, including the kind of game support to expect, an overhaul of the Microsoft Store, and Windows Widgets having a bigger role.

“I've come to a surprising conclusion: It feels a lot like MacOS,” writes Devindra Hardawar at Engadget. “Windows 11, at least in this early version we're looking at, is basically a decluttered version of Windows 10. It has some of the optimisations we were expecting to see in Windows 10X, but now that I'm actually experiencing it, I'm getting some serious Mac vibes,” he added.