Netflix makes streaming easier

Netflix makes streaming easierWednesday, June 30, 2021
NETFLIX has announced that Android users are now able to stream their favourite shows and movies before the download is complete.
According to a statement released by the company, they have improved the Netflix download experience so customers can enjoy their favourite movies or series even if they hadn't downloaded completely because of poor Wi-Fi connection or low data. Once the user has regained Wi-Fi access, they can finish the download. Before, content needed to be downloaded fully to a device before it could be viewed, which was dependent on the user's Wi-Fi connection.
“We always want to make it easier for members to access their favourite series or movies regardless of language, device, connectivity, or location. So partial downloading is now available on Android phones and tablets, and we'll begin testing on iOS in the coming months,” said Keela Robison, Netflix's vice-president of product innovation.
