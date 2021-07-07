Caribbean tech start-ups pitch to investors

CARIBBEAN entrepreneurs got to show their potential as the regional accelerator programme TBR LAB hosted its inaugural Demo Day. Twenty-seven Caribbean entrepreneurs pitched their companies to potential investors from North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, and the Caribbean on Friday, June 25th. Collectively the firms represented over US$250 million in investment capital, making the virtual event the first of its kind in the region.

Rent Yuh Ride, a Jamaican-based digital platform that connects travellers seeking rental cars with individuals who have cars to rent, was among the start-ups. Founder Cherie Williams believes the event represented a definitive shift in how the world perceives Caribbean businesses. “Tech Beach conveyed to investors that diversified, innovative ideas originate from the Caribbean region. Demo Day allowed entrepreneurs to showcase their start-ups to the world, investors, partners, customers, and potential employees – all at once. This exposure will create rippling effects for those seeking partnerships, expanded networks, new connections and funding,” Williams said.

There was high praise for the entrepreneurs from TBR LAB's Director of Accelerator Programmes Eric Sonnier. “We all now recognise that great start-ups can be built anywhere, and we're proving that the Caribbean is no different. Founders just needed a platform to showcase their innovative ideas. As someone who has seen start-up ecosystems across the US, I recognise a huge opportunity for early stage investors in the Caribbean that can lead to high returns and significant impact,” says Sonnier, who is an alum of several top-ranking accelerator programmes.

TBR LAB has emerged as a US$4-million partnership between Tech Beach Retreat, IDB Lab and world-class accelerator programme, the DMZ at Ryerson University, to facilitate similar sustainable growth throughout the Caribbean's tech ecosystem. Demo Day served as a critical milestone in achieving this objective.