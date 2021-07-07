Microsoft previews Windows 11

WINDOWS 11 will bring a host of new features in a fresh design of the world's most used operating system from Microsoft.

Android apps built into Windows 11 will make programmes accessible, convenient, and even more user-friendly to fit into users' ever-evolving lives. Windows 11 will offer the flexibility of multiple windows, and the ability to snap apps side by side helps users work the way they want. Snap Layouts, Snap Groups and Desktops will provide what Microsoft says is “an even more powerful way to multitask and stay on top of what you need to get done”.

Users can also organise their windows and use their screen space to see what they need in the layout. They can also create separate desktops for different purposes — a desktop for work, one for personal use.

Microsoft promises gamers that Windows 11 will “unlock the full potential of a gamer's system's hardware, putting some of the latest gaming technology to work for you”. Windows entices gamers with DirectX 12 Ultimate, promising “breathtaking, immersive graphics at high-frame rates; DirectStorage for faster load times and more detailed game worlds;” and Auto HDR for a broader, more vivid range of colours for a truly captivating visual experience.

Microsft assured gamers that with Xbox Game Pass for PC or Ultimate they would get access to over 100 high-quality PC games with new games added all the time, and it will remain easy to find people to play with, whether they're playing on a PC or console.

Windows 11 will be available before the official release through a free upgrade for eligible Windows 10 PCs and new PCs, continuing into 2022. To check a PC's eligibility for the free upgrade to Windows 11, visit Windows.com to download the PC Health Check app.