HOME AUTOMATION — LIFE MADE EASY

Have you ever watched a movie where the characters' homes seem so technologically advanced and futuristic that it made you say, “ w e have another 20 years to be there”? Or better yet, you finally get comfortable on your couch or bed to watch a movie and had to get up to turn off a light? Or at work, unable to leave and need to get something from home but no one to let your friend in the house? We sometimes can feel overwhelmed and need a clone or two of ourselves to reduce some of life's mundane daily tasks.

Well, the truth is, you do not have to wait 20 years, as the technology is here and has been making this a reality for many homeowners and businesses. This technology is called home automation. Without being too technical, home automation creates a smart home; if it has a plug, it can be automated.

If you love all the life-changing capabilities and conveniences that your smartphone offers, life will get a lot better with home automation. All your devices will now have a way of communicating with each other, such as your home entertainment systems, home lighting, security systems, air conditioning, door locks and even kitchen appliances. All functions are more convenient and timelier to give you one, two or fewer hassles to your day.

With smart home/home automation, there are even more benefits to include energy conservation, resulting in significant cost savings and more viewership and control of your security systems for greater peace of mind.

You may have two thoughts at this point: (1) How affordable is this and (2) I'm sure there is an app or Alexa or Google Assistant that can handle it all.

Affordability is based on the need and finding the right devices. As for apps, Alexa and Google Assistant, just like your smartphone, these can be pieces of the puzzles in the home automation and bring them all together. In the following articles we will speak more on these in greater detail and offer more insight, information, and guidance in creating your smart home.

Brian Yap Sam is CEO of Green Concepts Intl. He is an LLC (GCI)-certified automation programmer with over 19 years of experience in the IT industry in Jamaica and overseas. info@gci-llc.com