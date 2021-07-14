It's time to check your Windows Update window since Microsoft warns users to install an update after security researchers found a severe vulnerability in the operating system.

The security flaw, known as PrintNightmare, affects the Windows Print Spooler service.

According to Microsoft, hackers could exploit the vulnerability, install programmes, view and delete data, or even create new user accounts with full user rights. That would be enough command and control of your PC to do some serious damage.

Windows 10 is not the only version affected — Windows 7 is also subject to vulnerability.