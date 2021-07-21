Home automation — getting started

Is home automation a “smart” move for your home or business? We have used the terms home automation and smart home interchangeably. Still, there is a distinction to be made as many people think purchasing a smart device automates your premises immediately.

A smart home is where you take a normal/non-complex, say a “dumb” device, and turn it into an intelligent device by activating controls of individual applications (apps) like Alexa or Google Assistant or some other voice-activated mechanism. An automated home takes the smart home concept to another level by integrating all your dumb devices into one platform, eliminating the need for multiple apps. One of the most sought-after features of a smart/automated home is the convenience of connecting to your home or office remotely from anywhere in the world via the Internet, making life a little bit easier. But this comes at a risk, a security risk, which we will discuss later. In essence, an automated home is an integration of smart home technology.

Case Study

It's time for bed. You are upstairs and forgot to turn off the lights and TV downstairs and need to arm the alarm.

Smart home — problem solved by opening the app for each device and turning them off – the lights, TV – arm the alarm or use Alexa or Google Assistant to issue individual commands.

Automated home – Better. Use one platform that integrates all of your devices and press one button to turn off the lights and TV, arm the alarm, and make sure your front door is locked.

Contact or sensors – make your light go on and off like a refrigerator. Never worry about leaving that light on again. Same with your bathroom – lights on when you enter and off when you leave.

Using longitude and latitude — programmes your lights to come on at sunset and off at sunrise. Also, if you have any south-facing windows, you can programme the blinds to close at peak sun and reopen in the evening. Time for bed? Press one button to close all your blinds and turn off the lights.

Vacation mode – Prowlers will not be able to tell the difference. With vacation mode setting, selected lights turn on and off, and TV or music come on and off at different times. In this mode, cut off the water to the house via a smart valve to prevent any pipe from leaking or, worse, bursting.

I hope you're more excited about getting rid of minor stressors. We are going to help you afford this in the following article.

Brian Yap Sam is CEO of Green Concepts Intl. and is an LLC (GCI)-Certified automation programmer with over 19 years of experience in the IT Industry in Jamaica and overseas. info@gci-llc.com